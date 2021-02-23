Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 626,495 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 206.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $47,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 842,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after acquiring an additional 395,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.