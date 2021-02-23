Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $53,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $321.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

