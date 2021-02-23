Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,635 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $69,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP opened at $153.26 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.