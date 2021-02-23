Blair William & Co. IL Buys 70,437 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.80% of Quidel worth $60,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 463.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

QDEL stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.60.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

