Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Carvana worth $39,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $1,562,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $7,114,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $118,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,965,818 shares of company stock worth $741,180,950. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

Carvana stock opened at $276.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

