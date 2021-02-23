Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $35,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $272.65 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

