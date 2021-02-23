Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $41,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $3,464,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.8% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 871,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

