Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of IHS Markit worth $57,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

