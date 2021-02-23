Blair William & Co. IL Has $36.82 Million Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,766 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Slack Technologies worth $36,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,194,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after buying an additional 1,370,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 131.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,341,146 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,470.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 909,192 shares of company stock valued at $36,410,646. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

WORK opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -73.90 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.