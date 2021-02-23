Blair William & Co. IL Has $37.09 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,016 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

