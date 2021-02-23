Blair William & Co. IL Has $39.82 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.66% of Sprout Social worth $39,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $123,429.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -43.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

