Blair William & Co. IL Has $41.07 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $203.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average of $187.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

