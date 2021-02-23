Blair William & Co. IL Has $45.78 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,863,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

