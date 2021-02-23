Blair William & Co. IL Has $51.19 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $51,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

