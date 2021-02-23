Blair William & Co. IL Has $53.43 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.59% of WEX worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $11,792,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $4,071,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX stock opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $229.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.