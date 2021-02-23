Blair William & Co. IL Has $53.73 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,512 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $53,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,929,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,788,000 after buying an additional 829,732 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 302,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 80,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

