Blair William & Co. IL Has $56.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $286.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

