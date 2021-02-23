Blair William & Co. IL Has $60.90 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.02% of YETI worth $60,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,680 shares of company stock worth $7,114,847 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

