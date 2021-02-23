Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 17,335 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

