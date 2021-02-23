Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 95,476 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $51,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 63,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 907.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,141,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

American Express stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

