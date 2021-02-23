Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $39,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

