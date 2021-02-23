Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.28% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $53,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.35. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.