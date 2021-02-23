Blair William & Co. IL Sells 256,469 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.85% of Pure Storage worth $52,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

