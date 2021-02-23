BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $45,726.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006790 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006571 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,600,331 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

