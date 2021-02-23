BLink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One BLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLink has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $1.19 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,506,255 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

BLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

