Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $5.42 million and $94,143.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00716786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00037234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.96 or 0.04400807 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

