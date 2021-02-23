Blockpass (PASS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,062.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $887,613.82 and approximately $4,062.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00679570 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00038007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.72 or 0.04250037 BTC.

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

