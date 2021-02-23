BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $3.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,251,543 coins and its circulating supply is 26,708,577 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

