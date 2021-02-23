BlockStamp Trading Down 25.5% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $3.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006797 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006682 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,251,543 coins and its circulating supply is 26,708,577 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars.

