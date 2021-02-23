BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $282,252.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.