Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 38,564 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,925,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,848 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,939. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

