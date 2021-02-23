Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.31. 389,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,809. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

