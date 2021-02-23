Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 2,531 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. 6,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,068. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

