Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,638 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.26. 72,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,982. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

