Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.1% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 60.2% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

MA stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.74. The stock had a trading volume of 208,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The firm has a market cap of $345.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

