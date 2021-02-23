Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,485. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

