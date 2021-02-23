Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

IJS traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,001. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

