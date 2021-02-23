Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after buying an additional 1,918,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after buying an additional 188,039 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,605,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. 78,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,125. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.