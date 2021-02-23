Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 39.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,216. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

