Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 108,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,556,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.