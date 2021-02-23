Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up 1.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

JPHY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 216,514 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

