Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,649 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.42. The stock had a trading volume of 876,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,656. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $316.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

