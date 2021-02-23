Blue Edge Capital LLC Takes $4.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.84. 315,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,384. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

