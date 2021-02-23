Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.03

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2773579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Blue River Resources Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.