BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.13

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.13 and traded as high as $46.75. BlueLinx shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 133,504 shares trading hands.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.19.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

