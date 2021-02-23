BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.76

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.76 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 53.68 ($0.70). BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 3,817 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.21.

About BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

