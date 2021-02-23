BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$33.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.94.

STLC traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.35. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$26.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

