BMO Capital Markets Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$23.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.15. 451,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,646. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.28. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

