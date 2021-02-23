BMO UK High Income (LON:BHI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). 17,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The stock has a market cap of £104.87 million and a PE ratio of 50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.87.

Get BMO UK High Income alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. BMO UK High Income’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.