BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.